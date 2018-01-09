At least 3 dead as storm moves into SoCal; 6 homes ‘completely wiped away’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTECITO, Calif. - Firefighters have rescued at least eight people Tuesday morning in the flood-ravaged California community of Montecito, and the “numbers are expected to go up significantly,” Santa Barbara County Fire Department official said.

Six homes in that area were “completely wiped away from their foundations and destroyed” by rivers of mud and debris, the fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. Emergency crews are focused on clearing the roadway of large boulders and other debris.

Moving debris also damaged a gas main, starting a fire that consumed a building overnight, Eliason said.

Two people who were found dead Tuesday morning may have been victims of the storm, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Huber told the Los Angeles Times.

A third person died on the 5 Freeway when a big rig overturned near Los Feliz, the newspaper reported.

Original Story:

Heavy rains were triggering dangerous flooding and mudslides Tuesday morning in Southern California, with mud and debris destroying at least three homes and pooling water forcing police to close parts of the coastal US Route 101, officials said.

Near the coastal community of Montecito, at least three homes have been “wiped away by mudflow and debris,” and emergency workers were scrambling to rescue people from vehicles and buildings, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

#CAstorm- Santa Barbara county FF’s rescue two men and a woman from flood water/debris flow of Hot Springs Rd. in Montecito. Multiple rescues are underway throughout the area. pic.twitter.com/bT5WAoAvf8 — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

#CAstorm-Heavy rains have triggered massive runoff in the Montecito area. Multiple rescues from vehicles and structures are underway. Access is difficult/delayed due to-at some locations-waist deep mudflow, trees, and wires down. Avoid the area. — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) January 9, 2018

Benjamin Hyatt, a Montecito resident, shared an image of a rising mud flow surrounding his home Tuesday morning.

Flash flood / massive amounts of mud swept thru #montecito oaks neighborhood. Mud buckling doors trying to get in house. People on roofs. Power out. Power lines down all over #mudslide pic.twitter.com/1SvgOpqBTw — Benjamin Hyatt (@caffeineben) January 9, 2018

The heavy rain was falling in areas charred by recent wildfires, triggering fears of flash flooding and mudslides.

Thousands of people in Southern California were under evacuation orders because of flooding and mudslide fears, including in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Flooding near La Conchita has prompted the closure of parts of US Route 101 in Ventura County, the sheriff’s office there said Tuesday morning.