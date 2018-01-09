At least 3 dead as storm moves into SoCal; 6 homes ‘completely wiped away’

MONTECITO, Calif. - Firefighters have rescued at least eight people Tuesday morning in the flood-ravaged California community of Montecito, and the “numbers are expected to go up significantly,” Santa Barbara County Fire Department official said.
Six homes in that area were “completely wiped away from their foundations and destroyed” by rivers of mud and debris, the fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. Emergency crews are focused on clearing the roadway of large boulders and other debris.
Moving debris also damaged a gas main, starting a fire that consumed a building overnight, Eliason said.
Two people who were found dead Tuesday morning may have been victims of the storm, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kelly Huber told the Los Angeles Times.
A third person died on the 5 Freeway when a big rig overturned near Los Feliz, the newspaper reported.
Original Story:
Heavy rains were triggering dangerous flooding and mudslides Tuesday morning in Southern California, with mud and debris destroying at least three homes and pooling water forcing police to close parts of the coastal US Route 101, officials said.
Near the coastal community of Montecito, at least three homes have been “wiped away by mudflow and debris,” and emergency workers were scrambling to rescue people from vehicles and buildings, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.
Benjamin Hyatt, a Montecito resident, shared an image of a rising mud flow surrounding his home Tuesday morning.
The heavy rain was falling in areas charred by recent wildfires, triggering fears of flash flooding and mudslides.
Thousands of people in Southern California were under evacuation orders because of flooding and mudslide fears, including in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
Where to get free sandbags
Flooding near La Conchita has prompted the closure of parts of US Route 101 in Ventura County, the sheriff’s office there said Tuesday morning.