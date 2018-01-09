2 dogs seized after vicious attack on elderly man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – County animal control officers seized two dogs believed to have viciously attacked a 75-year-old man over the weekend.

The man was attacked at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday in an alley near El Cajon Boulevard and College Ave. Rickey Hearron, a barber at Fly Guyz, heard the attack and ran outside to help the man. The victim was on balled up on the ground trying to protect his head and face from the attacking dogs, Herron said.

Hearron and another man scared the dogs off and then applied first aid to his injured arms until an ambulance arrived. The injured man was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

"I think if we were not there, we would be talking about a whole other story," Hearron told FOX 5. "We would be talking about a fatality or something way worse than what it is now."

Police and county animal control officers interviewed witnesses, who said that the two large, pit-bull-type dogs belonged to a local resident and had been kept in a fenced enclosure near the alley for at least two week. Sometime Monday afternoon, officers located the dogs.

'As a result of our investigation, we have impounded two dogs that we believe were involved in the incident on Jan. 7 on El Cajon Boulevard," Director of Animal Services Daniel DeSouse wrote to FOX 5. "As part of the investigation, we will be meeting with the victim in this case (Tuesday) morning in an attempt to have him positively identify the dogs and reaching out to possible witnesses to also positively identify the dogs."

