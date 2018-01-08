Suspect detained in shooting death of Imperial Beach city official

GUERRERO, Mexico – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the December shooting death of an Imperial Beach city official killed while vacationing in Ixtapa, Mexico, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Doug Bradley, who worked as administrative services director of Imperial Beach, was shot on Dec. 28th outside a well-known nightclub at about 4 a.m. following a dispute, according to authorities in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.

Several hours before he was shot, Bradley was drinking at the nightclub, “4020”, according to investigators. He left with a woman whose services he had contracted but returned to the nightclub following a dispute. Bradley demanded his money be returned, saying the woman robbed him and began fighting with the establishment’s employees and patrons. He was shot and killed as he was leaving.

The suspect, identified as ‘Isidro N,’ was arrested on Saturday and is expected to stand trial, according to the Guerrero prosecutor’s office.

The detention was announced on Sunday during a news conference by the state’s top prosecutor, Xavier Olea Peláez.

In a prepared statement, Olea said that the suspect had been identified by a witness to the shooting. Olea also said that at the time of the detention, the suspect was in possession of the weapon connected by ballistics tests to the shooting: a .45-caliber automatic Colt pistol manufactured in Hartford, Connecticut.

The relationship between the suspect and the woman is not clear, and no motive for the shooting was given.

Bradley lived in Playas de Tijuana, crossing the U.S.-Mexico border for work. He was hired by the city of Imperial Beach in 2003 and oversaw the city’s budget. He was not married and had no children.

The avid surfer, who was born in Huntington Beach, would have turned 50 years old at the time of his death.