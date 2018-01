SAN DIEGO – Animal control has been looking for two dogs that attacked a 75-year-old man in Rolando, a neighborhood south of San Diego State University.

The man was seriously injured after a pit bull attacked him near Cajon Boulevard and College Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, San Diego police Officer Billy Hernandez said. He was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital.

San Diego County Animal Services Department officials are asking the public for help in getting details about the dogs.