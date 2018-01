SAN DIEGO — A masked man armed with a pistol robbed a Mission Valley gas station Monday.

The thief, who was wearing a purple bandana over the lower part of his face, pulled the gun on a worker at the Chevron station in the 2200 block of Camino del Rio North and demanded cash about 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

After collecting an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit fled to the west in a green Honda Civic possibly driven by an accomplice, Officer Dino Delimitros said.