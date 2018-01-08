Man charged in connection with sale of drugs to Cathedral Catholic students

SAN DIEGO — The companion of a mother accused of distributing and selling drugs to students at Cathedral Catholic High School in Carmel Valley pleaded not guilty Monday to numerous felony charges, including employing a minor to sell drugs, furnishing marijuana to a minor over 14 and child abuse.

William John Sipperley III, 50, was ordered held on $250,000 bail.

According to an arrest warrant, Sipperley grew marijuana in the house he shared with Kimberly Quach in 2016 and allegedly began selling the drug along with Quach and her daughter.

Quach, 48, was arrested last year and Sipperley was taken into custody last week.

Police alleged that Cathedral Catholic students regularly smoked marijuana at Quach’s residence on Aster Meadows Place.

Both Sipperley and Quach will be back in court Thursday for a readiness conference.