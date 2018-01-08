Justin Timberlake bringing ‘Man of the Woods’ tour to Southern California

Posted 7:45 AM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 07:49AM, January 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES — Justin Timberlake fans, rejoice! The singer is taking the music from his new “Man of the Woods” album on the road.

Timberlake announced in a video a 27-city tour that kicks off March 13 in Toronto — and ends May 30 in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis.

The tour will not stop in San Diego, but will be in Los Angeles on April 28 at the Forum.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, January 16 at ticketmaster.com.

The Tennessee Kids Fan Club members and American Express cardholders will be eligible for presales beginning Wednesday, January 10.

Timberlake’s new album “Man of the Woods” is set to release on February 2 — two days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4.

More details about Timberlake’s tour can be found online.

DATE:                    CITY:                                      VENUE:                    

3/13/2018            Toronto, ON                         Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018            Washington, DC                  Capital One Arena

3/21/2018            New York, NY                       Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018            Newark, NJ                           Prudential Center

3/27/2018            Chicago, IL                            United Center

3/31/2018            Cleveland, OH                      Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018               Detroit, MI                           Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018               Boston, MA                          TD Garden

4/8/2018               Montreal, QC                       Bell Centre

4/12/2018            Salt Lake City, UT                                Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018            Las Vegas, NV                      T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018            San Jose, CA                          SAP Center

4/28/2018            Los Angeles, CA                   The Forum

5/2/2018               Phoenix, AZ                          Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018               Tulsa, OK                               BOK Center

5/7/2018               Columbus, OH                      Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018               Nashville, TN                        Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018            Atlanta, GA                          Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018            Orlando, FL                           Amway Center

5/15/2018            Tampa, FL                             Amalie Arena

5/18/2018            Miami, FL                              American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018            Ft. Lauderdale, FL               BB&T Center

5/23/2018            Houston, TX                          Toyota Center

5/27/2018            Dallas, TX                              American Airlines Center

5/30/2018            Memphis, TN                       FedEx Forum

Related stories