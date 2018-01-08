Justin Timberlake bringing ‘Man of the Woods’ tour to Southern California

LOS ANGELES — Justin Timberlake fans, rejoice! The singer is taking the music from his new “Man of the Woods” album on the road.

Timberlake announced in a video a 27-city tour that kicks off March 13 in Toronto — and ends May 30 in Timberlake’s hometown of Memphis.

The tour will not stop in San Diego, but will be in Los Angeles on April 28 at the Forum.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Tuesday, January 16 at ticketmaster.com.

The Tennessee Kids Fan Club members and American Express cardholders will be eligible for presales beginning Wednesday, January 10.

Timberlake’s new album “Man of the Woods” is set to release on February 2 — two days before he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on February 4.

More details about Timberlake’s tour can be found online.

DATE: CITY: VENUE:

3/13/2018 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

3/18/2018 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

3/21/2018 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

3/25/2018 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

3/27/2018 Chicago, IL United Center

3/31/2018 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

4/2/2018 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

4/4/2018 Boston, MA TD Garden

4/8/2018 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

4/12/2018 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

4/14/2018 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

4/24/2018 San Jose, CA SAP Center

4/28/2018 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

5/2/2018 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

5/5/2018 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

5/7/2018 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

5/9/2018 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

5/11/2018 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

5/14/2018 Orlando, FL Amway Center

5/15/2018 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

5/18/2018 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

5/19/2018 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

5/23/2018 Houston, TX Toyota Center

5/27/2018 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

5/30/2018 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum