Man detained in Midway District homicide

(SAN DIEGO) — San Diego police said a man used a hammer to kill another man in the Midway District Monday night.

Authorities received a call around 6:15 p.m., for a body found lying in the road near the McDonald’s on Midway Drive, San Diego police lieutenant Mike Holden said. Bystanders were attempting to perform first aid on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said the two men were arguing when one adult, who was said to be wearing a Santa Claus hat, pulled a hammer and hit the victim several times., Holden said.

The identity of the victim is being withheld while police notify family members, Holden said.

Midway Drive is shut down between Sports Arena Boulevard and Kemper Street. The closure was expected to last for several hours.