Heart disease contributed to surfing coach's drowning, autopsy shows

SAN DIEGO – Heart disease contributed to the drowning death of a well-known local surf coach off of Sunset Cliff on Friday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner reported Monday.

Stan Searfus, 56, drowned Friday morning while surfing with a friend near Point Loma Nazarene University at about 6 a.m., the Medical Examiner reported. Searfus had atherosclerosis and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which contributed to his death, according to the autopsy.

Searfus, was a surfing coach at Coronado High School and Coronado Middle School, a lifeguard in the small peninsula city and founder of Blue Wave Coronado Surf Camp. He is survived by his wife, Jan; and children, Berkeley, Clark, Hank, Jake, Josh and Oskar.