Heart disease contributed to surfing coach’s drowning, autopsy shows

Posted 1:59 PM, January 8, 2018, by , Updated at 02:51PM, January 8, 2018

A picture of Stan Searfus was posted to a GoFundMe page on Jan. 5, 2018.

SAN DIEGO – Heart disease contributed to the drowning death of a well-known local surf coach off of Sunset Cliff on Friday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner reported Monday.

Stan Searfus, 56, drowned Friday morning while surfing with a friend near Point Loma Nazarene University at about 6 a.m., the Medical Examiner reported. Searfus had atherosclerosis and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, which contributed to his death, according to the autopsy.

Searfus, was a surfing coach at Coronado High School and Coronado Middle School, a lifeguard in the small peninsula city and founder of Blue Wave Coronado Surf Camp.  He is survived by his wife, Jan; and children, Berkeley, Clark, Hank, Jake, Josh and Oskar.

