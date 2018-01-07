Woman hit, killed crossing North Park street

SAN DIEGO — A 78-year-old woman was struck and killed by a 17-year-old motorist in the North Park community of San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

The woman was crossing southbound, mid-block, a little before 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of University Avenue when she was struck by an eastbound Ford Focus driven by a 17-year-old girl, said San Diego police officer Robert Heims.

The woman was pronounced at the scene. Neither alcohol nor drugs was a factor in the crash, Heims said.