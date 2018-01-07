Friends of victim in Point Loma murder-suicide search for answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Friends of the victim in a murder-suicide in the Point Loma Heights area say they are searching for answers following her death.

Tiffani Kjeldergaard, 49, of San Diego was found by police responding to a shooting call at 9:08 p.m. Thursday inside the Pacific Breeze Apartments at 2850 Adrian Street, said San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden.

Officers found Kjeldergaard lying in a hallway at the top of a stairway with multiple gunshot wounds, Holden said. They carried her to safety and began CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friends say they are having difficulty coping with her death.

“Just blown away. My first reaction was to reach out and call her because I couldn’t believe that was true,” Shari Wenzel said.

Officers searching the apartment building found Kenneth Everhart, 59, of San Diego just inside a second-floor apartment, Holden said. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those who were close with Kjeldergaard say she wasn't dating Everhart but had been staying with him.

“We just want to know why. We don’t understand why and I guess that’s the hardest part,” Wenzel said.

Friends described Kjeldergaard as a vocal, free-spirited woman who had a love for animals and a passion for life.

“She had the biggest, most beautiful smile I’ve ever seen. She just was a fun-loving great, supportive, strong, beautiful person,” Wenzel said.

Friends say she was a mother, grandmother and loving wife to her husband, who passed away several years earlier.

“Her husband was her world. He was everything to her. She loves her grandbaby and she loves her son, but her husband was just her soulmate,” Wenzel said.

Those who were close to Kjeldergaard say that during this tragic time, there is one thing that brings them peace.

“The tragedy here on earth might have been a blessing in heaven. I think that she’s there with Stephen now and I think that's what gives any of us -- all of us -- peace,” Wenzel said.

In 2011, Kjeldergaard made the Guinness World Records for having the smallest cat alive.