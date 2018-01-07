Police search for missing Ocean Beach man with dementia

SAN DIEGO — Police asked for the public’s help Sunday to find a 72-year-old man, suffering from dementia, who went missing, police said.

James Burks was last seen about 12:45 p.m. when he left his house at 4686 Newport Ave., according to police.

Burks is white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, police said. His eyes are hazel. His hair is gray and he has a long gray beard, police said.

Burks was last seen wearing a blue beanie, blue jacket, silver shoes, and blue jeans that has its legs rolled up two to three times. Burks also left home with his dentures, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at (619) 531-2000.

32.743683 -117.245458