Photos: Golden Globes 2018 red carpet arrivals

LOS ANGELES — The Golden Globes red carpet has been home to many iconic fashion moments, but this year’s pre-award show promenade was fueled by one mantra: don’t stand out, stand up.

Black dresses ruled the red carpet at Sunday’s Golden Globes in a show of solidarity for the mission of anti-sexual harassment group Time’s Up.

The organization, which was made itself known officially this week, formed after allegations against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein came to light in a story by The New York Times in October.