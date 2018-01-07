× 7 drivers arrested, 9 vehicles impounded during overnight DUI checkpoint

SAN DIEGO – Seven motorists were arrested on suspicion of drunken driving and nine vehicles were impounded at an overnight sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint in San Diego, a police officer said Sunday.

Four citations were also issued during the checkpoint at 1400 G St. that began at 10:50 p.m. Saturday and ended at 3 a.m. Sunday, said San Diego police officer Mark McCullough.

Officers also cited six motorists for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended or revoked license, McCullough said.