Flower shop employee robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — A flower shop employee was robbed at gunpoint Saturday as she left the business with proceeds, authorities said.

It was at 5:53 p.m. at 5101 Waring Road, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

“She emptied the register and put the money in her pocket,” Heims said. “She walked outside and an unknown race male suspect pointed a gun at the employee and told her to go inside.”

The suspect found no money in the register then checked the employee’s pockets and took an unknown amount of money, he said.

The suspect left the store on foot, Heims said.

The suspect was described as thin, 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie, black bandana and black gloves, the officer said. He had a black handgun.