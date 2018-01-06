× Crash near Julian temporarily shuts down Route 78 in both directions

SAN DIEGO – A car rolled more than 50 feet in the rural San Diego County mountains Saturday, but the driver managed to escape with minor injuries.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. on state Route 78 near Springview Road, about five miles northwest of Julian.

Only one car was involved in the crash, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said. The highway was closed in both directions as firefighters worked to rescue the driver.

The roadway was re-opened after about 9:20 a.m., the dispatcher said.