Boy’s dirt bike stolen from military family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- A U.S. Marine's young son's favorite Christmas gift was stolen this week and his parents are pleading to get it back.

This holiday season has been especially special for Nicholas Cross because it is the first Christmas he got to spend with his nearly two-year-old son, Wyatt.

To make the day memorable for him he got Wyatt something he always wanted as a child: a dirt bike.

“We’re like, 'it’s yours' and he was like, 'oh, OK', and then he wouldn’t open up any of his other presents,” Wyatt's mother, Jessica Parent, said.

Wyatt got on the bike, with training wheels, and did not want to get off.

“I was ecstatic. I get to bring what I love into my son’s life and then he loves it too. I mean you can’t ask for more than that,” Cross said.

A week later, that joy was dampened when Cross discovered his son's bike had been stolen from his truck.

“The fact that someone knowingly stole it from a child, I think that’s what made me the most angry,” Cross said.

“I started crying because it wasn’t like it was something he stole from us, a person like me. It was my son and I can’t afford to get it back,” Parent said.

Little Wyatt has noticed it's missing.

“Everyday “vroom, vroom!” And it’s like, 'no bud, not today, maybe tomorrow,' and then tomorrow, it’s 'not today maybe tomorrow.' So, it sucks,” Parent said.

The family hopes whoever took the bike will have a change of heart this new year and give the special gift back to this special little boy.

“It would mean the world,” Parent said.

The couple reported the theft to the Escondido Police Department.

The dirt bike is a red CRF50 with training wheels attached.

If you think you might know where it is, you can call the department or share an anonymous tip at 760-743-TIPS.