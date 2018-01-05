One killed in fiery big rig crash

PALA, Calif. — At least one person was killed late Friday afternoon in a fiery broadside collision between a big rig and a passenger vehicle on a rural highway in northern San Diego County.

The fatal crash occurred about 4:30 p.m. in the 12700 block of state Route 76 in the Pala area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One or more of the involved vehicles became engulfed in flames, the CHP reported.

The accident forced a closure of the two-lane rural route between Lilac and Cole Grade roads.