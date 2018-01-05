More victims sought after boxing legend charged with sexually abusing child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES - Officials are looking for more possible victims of a former Olympic champion boxer who trained children at an East L.A. gym charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Paul Gonzales, 53, is accused of eight counts, including four counts of lewd acts upon a child, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Paul Gonzales, who represented the U.S. in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles, worked at the Eddie Heredia Boxing Club in East L.A., KTLA reported.

He trained and mentored children while employed by the Los Angeles County Park and Recreation Department for the past 10 years.

In a statement, department officials said they take the allegations seriously and are cooperating with the investigation.

“There is zero tolerance for employee misconduct within our Department,” the statement read.

“We place a very high value on the safety of the public, especially children, who participate in our programs and who visit our park facilities. The Department will take appropriate and swift action to ensure the continued protection of all of our guests.”

Gonzales is prominently featured in a "Let's Go L.A." YouTube segment produced by the parks department in 2014. The video also features several children, and Gonzales is shown training one of the hosts.

Andres Ortega, a student of the gym, told KTLA that Gonzales would make sexual comments to girls and would ask teens to hang out after a work out.

“He would flirt with them, offer dates with them, and everything,” Ortega said.

Based on the length of time Gonzales worked with children, investigators believe there may be more victims, and encourage anyone with information to call 877-710-5273 or 877-710-LASD.

Officials have not released details about the alleged abuse or the victim, but are expected to do so Friday morning.