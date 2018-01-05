Knife-wielding student arrested after Mira Mesa High lockdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - A student displayed a knife Friday during an argument with a staff member at Mira Mesa High School, prompting a roughly 30-minute campus lockdown that ended with the boy's arrest, authorities reported.

The weapon-related emergency at the northern San Diego secondary school was reported shortly before noon, according to police.

A student was talking to a teacher in an empty classroom during an open period, school officials said. The student became upset and pulled out a pocket knife.

Following the confrontation, the boy fled, leaving the grounds of the school. Campus administrators directed students and staffers to remain secured in their classrooms and offices while police searched the area for the armed teen, whose name was withheld, Officer Tony Martinez said.

About 12:15 a.m., patrol personnel found the youth a short distance from the campus and took him into custody. The lockdown was then lifted.

No injuries were reported, Martinez said.