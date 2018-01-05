× Man dies after fight outside Albertson’s

SAN DIEGO – A homicide investigation was underway Friday in the Casa de Oro area of Spring Valley after a man was shot and killed during a fight outside a grocery store on Campo Road, authorities said.

Several men were seen running from the shooting scene around 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Albertsons grocery store at 9831 Campo Road, homicide Lt. Rich Williams said. That’s where a 911 caller said several men were fighting and a possible gunshot was heard.

Responding deputies found a man outside the store suffering from a traumatic injury, Williams said. It wasn’t immediately clear if he was shot or otherwise injured in the fight.

“The male was treated and rushed to a local hospital by San Miguel Fire Department, but did not survive,” the sheriff’s lieutenant said.

The victim’s name was withheld pending family notifications.

Homicide detectives were investigating the slaying and “would like to speak with … (the) multiple subjects seen running from the area at the time of the shooting,” Williams said.

Anyone with information about the killing or the fight that led up to it was asked to call the sheriff’s homicide detail at (858) 974-2321, or after hours, at (858) 565-5200. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous and who could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 can call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org.