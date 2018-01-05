Lifeguards find body of missing surfer near Sunset Cliffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - San Diego lifeguards found the body of a missing surfer off the coast of Sunset Cliffs Friday morning.

Emergency crews searched the water and shoreline off Sunset Cliffs Park near Point Loma Nazarene University for a surfer who went missing shortly before 6 a.m. Friday, according to emergency dispatchers.

A friend reported finding the man's surfboard on shore with no sign of his friend, who is reportedly a competent and experienced surfer in his 50s.

Rescuers found an unresponsive man on the shore around 6:40 a.m. Lifeguards attempted CPR as they took him to Shelter Island. He was pronounced dead at the dock.

Paramedics, firefighters and police assisted lifeguards.