La Jolla Country Day girls basketball finds Jazzy inspiration

SAN DIEGO - After losing to Mission Hills the last two years, the La Jolla Country Day girls basketball team pulled out a statement win over the Grizzlies, one that gave them the Southern California Holiday Prep Classic title.

The Torreys say the title brings good fortune for the year -- but so does the help of a freshman.

"Well MVP is pretty tough for that caliber of tournament so I was really proud of her," said head coach Terri Bamford.

The Torreys lost their starting point guard in the preseason due to injury and quickly turned to freshman Jazzy Anousinah to take her place.

"It was definitely a bummer to lose one of our best players but I just had to take on the role and suck it up and I just had to work even harder than I already was to fill my spot," said Anousinah.

"She's very very skilled," said Bamford. "She can handle the ball, she understands the game, her IQ for the game is really high. She was ready for the role."

Anousinah is the only freshman on the roster this season, something her senior teammates credit to her maturity and skill level on the court.

"Being a freshman, it's a little bit nerve-wracking," said Kierra Oakry, a Torreys guard. "It's your first year in high school and playing with a bunch of upper class-man so I'm really glad that she took on that role."

"She's a good leader even though she's young," said Jayda Villareal, another Torreys guard. "She knows how to push and how to control the momentum so even though we're all four senior, she looks up to us the same way we look up to her when we're playing."

Senior leadership combined with a jazzy enthusiasm, the Torreys are poised for a state title run this season and for years to come.

"Everybody on this team works really hard, especially the bench who really stays in it," said Torreys forward Biana Notarainni. "I've never been on a team that's been like so together and that's kind of our motto this year is all game, all season, all together."

"The ultimate goal for me and my team is just to get to CIF," said Anousinh. "Then to state but for me, I just want to keep working hard every day and keep showing people what I can do for this team and what kind of player I am."

Undoubtedly one whose high school career is only beginning.