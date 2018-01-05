× Hit-and-run driver kills man walking on East County highway

SANTA YSABEL, Calif. — A 29-year-old pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash on a mountain highway in eastern San Diego County was from Warner Springs but lived on the nearby Mesa Grande Indian Reservation in Santa Ysabel, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office said Friday.

Jeremy Ortiz was found about 8 p.m. Wednesday after he was struck while walking on state Route 79 south of Mesa Grande Road and north of Santa Ysabel, a mountain town about seven miles northwest of Julian, CHP Officer Travis Garrow said. Investigators determined Ortiz was walking in the northbound lane of the highway when he was struck by a northbound SUV.

The driver of that vehicle, later found to be a silver 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe, fled the scene, Garrow said.

“The Hyundai was located hours later … disabled and left abandoned on the right shoulder of SR-79 north of Fink Road … about 17 miles north of the collision scene,” Garrow said.

As of Thursday morning, the Hyundai’s driver had not been located. Investigators believe the SUV was the only vehicle involved in the crash, but do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors, Garrow said.

The fatal hit-and-run happened about 45 minutes after a 59-year-old man was killed while walking on the same highway approximately 25 miles to the north near Warner Springs. The pickup truck driver involved in that crash stayed at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony DUI.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash that killed Ortiz near Santa Ysabel was urged to call the CHP’s El Cajon office at 619-401-2000.