Free sandbags available ahead of rain

SAN DIEGO -- With the first significant rainfall in months due early next week in the San Diego area, county officials Friday urged people in potentially at-risk locales -- notably, communities ravaged last month by a fast-moving wildfire near Camp Pendleton -- to take steps to protect their property.

The winter storm is expected to deliver showers Monday afternoon through early Wednesday, with the heaviest precipitation likely to come down Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The city of San Diego is in line to get about three-fifths of an inch of rain, Julian about an inch and Palomar roughly an inch and a half, forecasters said.

Free sandbags, fiber rolls and instructional brochures are available at a county facility in Bonsall for those who live in and around the burn area of the Lilac Fire, which blackened 4,100 acres and destroyed 157 structures after erupting in the Pala area on Dec. 7.

The Erosion Control Homeowners Assistance Center at 2370 Pala Road is generally open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, though its hours are subject to change. Department of Public Works employees are available there to advise people on how to protect their homes and yards and can make site visits to inspect and assess individual properties.

The county also is offering sandbags at more than two dozen other locations in preparation for the wet weather.

The sacks and sand with which to fill them are available at the following locations (members of the public are asked to bring their own shovels):

-- 4900 Bonita Road, Bonita;

-- 40080 Ribbonwood Road, Boulevard;

-- 39524 Daily Road, Fallbrook;

-- 39431 De Luz Road, Fallbrook;

-- 4375 Pala Mesa Drive, Fallbrook;

-- Lakeside River Park Conservancy, 12108 Industry Road, Lakeside;

-- 1587 Highway 78, Julian;

-- 21610 Crestline Road, Palomar Mountain;

-- 3410 Dye Road, Ramona;

-- 24462 San Vicente Road, Ramona;

-- 16971 Highway 76, Pauma Valley;

-- 28205 N. Lake Wohlford Road, Valley Center;

-- 35227 Highway 79, Warner Springs.

In addition, bags only -- no sand -- are available at the following sites:

-- 1364 Tavern Road, Alpine;

-- 1321 Deer Springs Road, San Marcos;

-- 31577 Highway 94, Campo;

-- 29690 Oak Drive, Campo;

-- 8709 Circle R Drive, Escondido;

-- 10308 Meadow Glen Way East, Escondido;

-- 9718 River Road, Descanso;

-- 17304 Highway 94, Dulzura;

-- 2383 Honey Springs Road, Jamul;

-- 5841 Highway 78, Borrego Springs;

-- 25130 Highway 94, Potrero;

-- 27330 Highway 78, Ramona;

-- 829 San Vicente Road, Ramona;

-- 37370 Montezuma Valley Road, Ranchita.