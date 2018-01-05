Family reopens K Sandwiches years after fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A hugely popular Vietnamese sandwich shop that burned down in 2015 reopened Friday.

After two years of rebuilding, the family-owned K Sandwiches was back in business. Customers showed up early Friday morning in anticipation of the grand re-opening.

The Tran family had owned K Sandwiches for a decade before a fire destroyed the entire building in August 2015.

A neighborhood sandwich shop is burning in Clairemont... KSandwiches is gone for awhile... @fox5sandiego at 10 pic.twitter.com/BK7ZzaEK68 — Sean M. Byrd (@byrdyman) August 5, 2015

After the smoke cleared, the family found a sign of hope in the ashes. A framed picture of their uncle Hen Tran that once hung in the office of the sandwich shop was in perfect condition, untouched by flames.

Nick Tran told FOX 5 in 2015 that his uncle Hen Tran started the business and had passed four years earlier.

Man Tran said their father was always their protector and finding the picture proved he still was there with them.

“He’s still okay, so the family will be okay. The business will be okay. He’s still watching over us,” he said.

K Sandwiches is located at 7604 Linda Vista Road near Sharp Memorial Hospital and Mesa College.

K Sandwiches is known for its Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwiches. The family-owned business is not a franchise.

K sandwiches up near Mesa college is finally reopening woot — JusticiaVolk (@JusticiaVolk) January 5, 2018