Caltrans to close all lanes on I-8 near Ocean Beach Sunday

SAN DIEGO – All westbound lanes of Interstate 8 will be closed near the Ocean Beach exit late Sunday night into Monday morning, Caltrans announced Friday.

The closure will be at West Mission Bay Drive/Sports Arena Boulevard Sunday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for sign installation, according to Caltrans.

Motorists on westbound I-8 will be directed to exit at West Mission Bay Drive/Sports Arena Boulevard and may turn left to West Point Loma Drive, turn right on West Point Loma Drive to Nimitz Boulevard or Sunset Cliffs Boulevard.

Caltrans reminds drivers to “Be Work Zone Alert” by avoiding distracted driving, paying constant attention to traffic, and slowing down when approaching road closures.