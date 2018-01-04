× Woman fatally shot in Ramona home identified

RAMONA, Calif. – Authorities Thursday ruled the death of a woman found in a Ramona home a homicide.

Deputies were sent just after noon to a home in the 24400 block of Del Amo Road, near Sargeant Road, where a 911 caller reported there had been a murder-suicide, then hung up, according to Lt. Rich Williams of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department homicide detail.

When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Samantha Hayes Benegas of El Cajon dead of a gunshot wound.

They also found 35-year-old Bryan Hinkle of Ramona nearby with a serious wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is not expected to survive. Deputies found a weapon at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Detail at 858-974-2321 or after hours at 858-565-5200. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 and be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.