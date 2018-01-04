This is the video version of a reporter story used in the FOX 5 digital producer writing test.
Video for digital news producer writing test story
-
Cancun dream job pays $10,000 a month, no experience required
-
Amazon Studios head Roy Price resigns amid harassment allegations
-
North Korean defectors talk of deadly ‘ghost disease,’ blame nuclear program
-
Radio station employees fired over racist comments about high school basketball players
-
YouTube says Logan Paul video violated its policies
-
-
Video showing baby being slapped prompts police to arrest mother
-
Young boy’s emotional Facebook video about bullying goes viral
-
Spring Valley man sentenced for extensive collection of child porn
-
Beijing police detain teacher accused of drugging, molesting kindergartners
-
‘House of Cards’ production to resume without Kevin Spacey
-
-
Dustin Hoffman accused of sexual assault
-
Woman allegedly held down toddler while cousin recorded himself sexually abusing child
-
The Top 10 — Best and Worst Movies of 2017