USS Lake Champlain to leave San Diego for Western Pacific

SAN DIEGO – The USS Lake Champlain will deploy Thursday to the Western Pacific.

The guided-missile cruiser will deploy as part of the Carl Vinson Strike Group Thursday morning from Naval Base San Diego, according to the Navy.

It completed a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region last year.

The ship was commissioned in 1988. It is operated by more than 350 sailors and carries Tomahawk missiles, standard SM-2 surface-to-air missiles, two 5-inch dual-purpose guns, and two SH-60 Seahawk helicopters.