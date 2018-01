Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A woman was killed and another person was wounded Thursday night in a shooting at an apartment complex in Point Loma.

The shooting was reported shortly after 9 p.m. at the Pacific Breeze Apartments in the 2800 block of Adrian Street, according to San Diego police.

A SWAT team was seen running into the complex but has since left the scene.

