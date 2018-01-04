× Tiger Woods to start season at Farmers Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO — Tiger Woods will begin his 2018 season at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines from January 25-28 before the Genesis Open at Riviera in mid-February, but after that is still unsure of his schedule, including whether he will be able to play back-to-back tournaments.

Woods, who turned 42 on December 30, made a promising return at the Hero World Challenge after 10 months out following his most recent back surgery.

Appearing pain-free and able to swing aggressively, Woods’ general performance in the Bahamas — he held the lead after 27 holes — suggested this reincarnation of the 14-time major champion could be more meaningful than before.

“I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect after being away from competitive golf for 10 months and came away excited about my health and my game,” Woods wrote in a blog on his personal website.

In the offseason Woods parted company with his swing coach of three years Chris Como, saying he had “nothing but respect for him” but adding it was time to go it alone.

Woods admitted he had trouble walking and even getting out of bed at times because of his back problem and added at the end of his blog: “I’ve had some tough times this year with pain.

“To come out the other end is phenomenal.”