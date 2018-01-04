Thief caught after ramming 80-foot yacht into another boat, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – A man stealing an 80-foot yacht docked at a club in Seaport Village was arrested after crashing it into another boat, police said.

The man managed to get the yacht out of its slip and into the open water around 8:30 a.m., according to Harbor Police. He ended up ramming the yacht into another boat, causing a sailor on that boat to hit his head and fall into the water.

The unidentified boat thief was arrested. It was unknown if the thief knew the owner of the yacht.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was expected to be recover.

Harbor Police officers were investigating.