Retired deputy shot after responding to knocking at door

LOS ANGELES - A former Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy who lives in Redondo Beach was shot after replying to someone knocking at his door early Thursday morning, police said.

The man was hospitalized following the incident, which unfolded just after midnight in the 500 block of Avenue G, according to Lt. Shawn Freeman with the Redondo Beach police.

The victim, described only as a man in his 70s, was in unknown condition after undergoing surgery. He had retired after serving as a deputy with the Los Angeles County sheriff's department, Nicole Nishida, a spokesperson for the agency, confirmed.

He told investigators the gunman had asked if a specific person lived in the home, to which the victim said he replied, "No," KTLA reported.

Though the resident did not open the door, the assailant opened fire through a window, Freeman said.

The retired deputy was shot twice, in his wrist and abdomen, before the gunman fled, police said.

Authorities responded to the home after the victim called 911.

Brett Dean, who lives nearby, said he witnessed a gruesome scene as his neighbor dealt with his injuries.

“His hand was all wrapped up. It looked like he was bleeding pretty heavily," Dean said. "I just saw him get taken away in the ambulance and that was it.”

Detectives were still combing the scene at the small Avenue G apartment complex by daylight, searching for leads on a suspect. The person has only been described as a man.

Officers from neighboring police departments, including Torrance and Gardena, were on scene assisting in the investigation.