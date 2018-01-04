Man killed in Spring Valley shooting identified

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released the name of a man found fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Sweetwater Reservoir.

Patrol deputies responding to reports of gunfire discovered 21-year-old Candido Aragon mortally wounded in a car at the intersection of Concepcion Avenue and San Francisco Street in the La Presa area of Spring Valley shortly before 7 p.m. Dec. 27, according to sheriff’s officials.

Paramedics took Aragon to a trauma center, where he died two days later, Lt. Rich Williams said.

Last Thursday, detectives investigating the case served search warrants at two homes and arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of taking part in the slaying. The suspect’s name has been withheld because he is a minor.

The following evening, homicide investigators and members of a fugitive task force took 19-year-old Alejandro A. Pearce into custody in the 10700 block of US Elevator Road in Spring Valley. Pearce was booked on murder and assault charges in connection with Aragon’s death.

Officials have disclosed no suspected motive for the shooting.