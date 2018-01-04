Man accused of groping boy at Mission Beach arcade

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested on suspicion of groping a 10-year-old boy who was playing games at a Mission Beach arcade, police said.

San Diego Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit investigators said there may be more victims of man who groped a child at Lazerblast Arcade at Belmont Park on Mission Boulevard.

The boy was assaulted on December 30 around 3 p.m., San Diego police said.

Security guards took 66-year-old Daniel Tauro into custody.

Tauro was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Tauro was wearing a green and yellow checkered shirt over a wine colored sweater, cut off knee-length jean shorts, white tennis shoes and a light blue baseball cap. The suspect was at the arcade on December 30 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:45 p.m.

Anyone who may have information regarding this case should call SDPD’s Child Abuse Unit at 619-531-2260.