Local woman stuck on cruise caught in ‘bomb cyclone’

SAN DIEGO -- A San Diego woman is on a cruise ship caught in severe weather caused by the bomb cyclone on the East Coast.

Sherrie Rubin sent FOX 5 a video Thursday from a Norwegian Cruise Line ship headed from the Bahamas to New York. She said she has been taking cruises for 40 years, but she has never experienced a storm like this.

"Under my feet is a boat that is rocking back and forth, wind chill across my face, wind speeds at 42.6 knots. Waves are 15 to 16 feet," Rubin said. "The captain has made several announcements and is trying to expedite our pathway to New York to get us out of this storm as quickly as possible.

"We are not allowed to use any of the interior stairs. All the outdoor decks have been closed off. We are allowed to be in our cabin and in the eating area.

"Sometimes it feels like we will tilt all the way to one side, and as a matter of fact, we do."

The ship was supposed to dock in New York late Thursday night, but has been delayed several hours. Rubin says they aren't expected to make port until Friday.