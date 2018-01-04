HP issues recall for notebook computers, workstation batteries

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Hewlett-Packard issued a voluntary recall Thursday for lithium-ion batteries inside various laptops and workstations over the potential fire and burn hazards.

The recall comes after the company discovered that a small percentage of these systems could pose a safety concern for customers. Laptop Magazine reported that 0.1 percent of all laptops HP sold over the course of the last two years are affected by the recall.

The batteries were shipped with or sold as accessories for HP ProBooks (64x G2 and G3 series, 65x G2 and G3 series), HPx360 310 G2, HP Envy m6, HP Pavilion x360, HP 11, HP ZBook (17 G3, 17 G4, and Studio G3) Mobile Workstations.

The batteries were also sold as accessories or replacement batteries for the HP ZBook Studio G4 mobile workstation or for any of the products listed above.

US Consumer Product Safety Commission suggested consumers call 888-202-4320 or go online to request a free battery replacement.

