Teen hit by pickup truck in Encanto

SAN DIEGO — A 13-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck Thursday in the Encanto area of San Diego.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 48-year-old man was driving eastbound in the 6300 block of Brooklyn Avenue when his Nissan pickup truck hit the boy, who was in the middle of the street midblock.

The boy was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

No alcohol or drugs were involved.

An investigation was underway.