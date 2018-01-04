Carlsbad woman dies after elderly driver broadsides car

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified the 55-year-old Carlsbad woman who died over the weekend in a crash while pulling out of a Carlsbad apartment complex.

Colleen Carolan was pronounced dead at the scene of Saturday’s collision in the 7300 block of Alicante Road, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office. The crash was reported around 11:10 a.m. on the sloping, curving road, and Carolan’s death was pronounced at 11:38 a.m.

Carlsbad police and medical examiner’s officials said Carolan was pulling out of the driveway of an apartment when her vehicle was broadsided by a southbound vehicle driven by a 73-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Paramedics pulled Carolan from her car and performed advanced CPR, but the 55-year-old had suffered blunt force trauma to her head, neck and torso, medical examiner’s officials said. She died at the scene “despite aggressive resuscitative efforts.”