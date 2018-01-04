Carlsbad business buys and sells designer handbags

CARLSBAD, Calif. – For those looking to freshen up their handbag-game in the New Year, a local business buys and sells used designer bags.

Heather Lake visited Fashionphile in Carlsbad and got a close up look at the designer bags for sale.

