SuperLotto Plus ticket with five numbers sold in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. — A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, in Wednesday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing was sold at a La Mesa supermarket and is worth $22,377.

Another ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold at a Riverside tobacco store and is also worth $22,377, the California Lottery announced.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers and the estimated jackpot for Saturday’s drawing will grow to $12 million.

The numbers drawn Wednesday night were 18, 24, 27, 31, 35 and the Mega number was 15. The estimated jackpot was $11 million.

The drawing was the fifth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.