Robbery suspect leads police on chase in North County

SAN DIEGO - A man who allegedly robbed a Mira Mesa credit union office Wednesday led police and sheriff's personnel on a car and foot chase that ended with the suspect's arrest in a North County neighborhood near Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park.

The holdup at the Navy Federal Credit Union branch in the 10800 block of Black Mountain Road took place shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

When officers caught up with the suspect's getaway vehicle a short time later, the man refused to yield, instead fleeing to the north on Interstate 15, west on state Route 56 and over surface streets to the north, eventually winding up in San Marcos.

The suspect then headed west into Carlsbad, where he pulled to a stop on Palomar Airport Road and ran off to the south, climbing over fences and traipsing through residential yards.

Deputies finally caught up with the fleeing man in the area of Rancho La Presa and Rancho Del Canon streets and took him into custody without further incident, sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said. The suspect's name was not immediately available.