Riverside family returning from Tijuana airport hit by suspected DUI driver in I-15 crash

SAN DIEGO - Two men were killed, a woman in their car was badly injured, a police officer suffered lesser injuries, and a suspected drunk driver was under arrest Wednesday morning following a fiery overnight crash on Interstate 15 in the Scripps Ranch area.

The deadly collision happened about 11:45 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-15 approaching the Miramar Road and Pomerado Road offramp, the California Highway Patrol said. All six regular lanes of the freeway were shut down and remained closed for more than eight hours, though officials opened two HOV Express Lanes to all traffic around 5 a.m. The two left lanes of the freeway reopened at 8 a.m. and a third reopened about 30 minutes later.

Authorities believe the driver of a Ford Mustang was speeding close to 100 mph and driving recklessly when he crashed into the back of a Toyota Corolla, causing the Corolla to spin out of control and end up disabled in the path of oncoming traffic. The Mustang crashed off the side of the freeway.

A vehicle driven by a San Diego Police Department officer struck the disabled Corolla, CHP officials said. The officer's vehicle rolled, coming to a rest upside down, while the Corolla burst into flames.

Bystanders saved a woman inside the Corolla, but two men -- the woman's brother and boyfriend -- died in the flames, CHP officials said.

A GoFundMe page created Wednesday morning identified the victims as 33-year-old David Dominguez and 18-year-old Isaac Felix. The injured woman was 18-year-old Giovanna Dominguez.

They "were driving home to Riverside from the Tijuana Airport after dropping off one of their family members, when a drunk driver slammed into their car," according to the GoFundMe page. "A Good Samaritan was able to quickly pull Giovanna from the crash, saving her life. She was taken to a nearby hospital with severe burns throughout her body" but her vital signs are stable.

CHP officials said the woman suffered major injuries while the SDPD officers crawled out of his overturned vehicle and was taken to a hospital with moderate to minor injuries.

Witnesses told CHP dispatchers that the Mustang's driver fled the area on foot. Police later found that man during a search that involved a law enforcement helicopter, and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The closure of the freeway for more than eight hours snarled morning rush hour traffic even after the two lanes normally reserved for carpool drivers were opened. After 9 a.m,, traffic was still slowed to a crawl as far south as Clairemont Mesa Boulevard.

According to the GoFundMe page, the mother of David and Giovanna Dominguez died a few months ago. And another Dominguez sister just lost a family member when her husband's 32-year-old sister died on New Year's Eve from injuries suffered when she collapsed due to an epilepsy episode.

Jose Cano, brother of the woman who died Sunday and brother-in-law to David and Giovanna Dominguez, said the entire Dominguez and Cano extended families are in shock.

"We just picked my sister's gravesite yesterday," Cano told the television station. "Everything's hitting all at once ... When it rains, it pours."