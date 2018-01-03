Man beaten with baseball bat near middle school

SAN DIEGO – Gang detectives Wednesday were investigating a baseball bat beating that left a man injured near a City Heights middle school, police said.

Officers responded about 4:10 p.m. Tuesday to investigate reports of a group of men beating up another man in the 3900 block of Orange Avenue near Wilson Middle School, San Diego police Sgt. Ed Zwibel said.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived and descriptions of those suspects were vague, Zwibel said. Officers determined the victim had been struck by a baseball bat during the beating, but the extent of his injuries was not disclosed.

Detectives from the San Diego Police Department’s gang unit were investigating the assault, Zwibel said. The beating happened less than a mile from where a man was shot early Wednesday morning in another apparently gang-related assault, though there was no immediate indication the incidents were related.