Woman found dead, man injured in Ramona home

RAMONA, Calif. – Deputies found the body of a woman and a seriously injured man when they went a Ramona home Wednesday to investigate a domestic violence report, the San Diego Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies were sent a home in the 24400 block of Del Amo Road in Ramona County Estates at around noon to check on a report of a possible domestic violence incident involving at least two injured people. A medical helicopter airlifted one man to Palomar Hospital, according to Cal Fire officials. The extent of his injuries were not known.

A gun was found at the scene and homicide investigators were investigating.

Authorities would not provide any other details.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.