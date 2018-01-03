× Hospital sets up triage tent for flu cases

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Palomar Medical Center has set up a temporary tent to help manage the high volume of influenza patients coming in for treatment.

Nursed as screening all patients coming in to the emergency department and sending anyone with flu-like symptoms to a so-called surge tent set up outside the hospital. Doctors in the tent will triage patients, admitting them to the hospital if their condition warrants it or treating them and sending them home if their symptoms are less sever.

The hospital has received about 40 percent more patients in recent weeks.