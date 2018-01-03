Fire reported at Bill and Hillary Clinton’s New York home

CHAPPAQUA, NY – A fire broke out Wednesday at the New York home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, according to a spokesperson for the New Castle Police Department.

Details were scarce, but shortly after 3 p.m. EST the blaze was extinguished. No one was hurt and firefighters remains on the scene at this time.

The police official said the fire could be in any of the structures on the Clintons’ property and could not confirm exactly where it began. The blaze appeared to be a minor one.

The Clintons own the properties at both 15 and 33 Old House Lane in the Westchester County hamlet.