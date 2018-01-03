East Coast storm impacting San Diego flights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Several flights from Lindbergh Field were impacted Wednesday due to a major winter storm forecast to hit the Northeast.

According to the airport's website, flights to East Coast cities including Boston, Newark and New York were canceled or delayed.

The airport issued a reminder to travelers to check the status of their flight.

"While we may see fog in San Diego, other parts of the country are experiencing winter storms. Be sure to check the status of your flight with your airline," the airport tweeted Wednesday.

A massive "bombogenesis" -- an area of rapidly declining low pressure -- will wreak havoc on the Northeast this week, threatening hurricane-force winter wind gusts in a region already crippled by deadly cold.

The bombogenesis will result in what's known as a "bomb cyclone." And the bomb cyclone, expected to strike Thursday, will likely dump 6 to 12 inches of snow in New England and hurl 40- to 60-mph gusts.