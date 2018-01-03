3 blood drives scheduled for Wednesday

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Credit Union will hold blood drives at three of its locations Wednesday.
The blood drives come after a busy holiday season that has left hospitals in the region in need of blood, according to the credit union.
The blood drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- Encinitas branch, 591 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas
- Operations Center, 6545 Sequence Drive, San Diego
- Santee branch, 286 Town Center Parkway, Santee
Blood donations often decrease around the holidays, though the need for blood increases, according to SDCCU.