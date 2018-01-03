3 blood drives scheduled for Wednesday

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Credit Union will hold blood drives at three of its locations Wednesday.

The blood drives come after a busy holiday season that has left hospitals in the region in need of blood, according to the credit union.

The blood drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  • Encinitas branch, 591 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas
  • Operations Center, 6545 Sequence Drive, San Diego
  • Santee branch, 286 Town Center Parkway, Santee

Blood donations often decrease around the holidays, though the need for blood increases, according to SDCCU.