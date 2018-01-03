3 blood drives scheduled for Wednesday

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Credit Union will hold blood drives at three of its locations Wednesday.

The blood drives come after a busy holiday season that has left hospitals in the region in need of blood, according to the credit union.

The blood drives will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Encinitas branch, 591 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas

Operations Center, 6545 Sequence Drive, San Diego

Santee branch, 286 Town Center Parkway, Santee

Blood donations often decrease around the holidays, though the need for blood increases, according to SDCCU.